Cops trace 50 bank accounts linked to cattle smugglers

KEONJHAR: Continuing its crackdown on organised cattle smuggling, Keonjhar police has traced 50 bank accounts and more than 20 lockers linked to the nine accused who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade.

Keonjhar SP Nitin Kushalkar said police will examine the accounts and lockers to determine the financial transactions and assets acquired by the accused through the illegal cattle trade. Police have alerted the bank authorities in this regard and arrangements are being made to scan the accounts. Besides, police have also found 50 plots of land belonging to the accused.