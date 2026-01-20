HCL ties up with IMMT to develop pathways for extraction of copper, RREs

BHUBANESWAR : Central public sector enterprise Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has roped in city-based Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) for research and development of technology for exploration of minerals.

Sources said IMMT will help HCL explore the recovery of critical minerals including rare earth elements (REEs), trace elements and copper from copper ores, concentrates and tailings.

The growth of green technologies such as EVs, wind turbines and other applications in electronic items require both commercial minerals such as copper and critical minerals including REEs. With global supply chains concentrated, recovering these critical minerals from copper ores and wastes offers a strategic domestic resource to strengthen critical minerals security, sources said.