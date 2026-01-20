Led by IPS officer Panda, 35 members of BCAC complete Tata Mumbai Marathon

BHUBANESWAR: LED by senior IPS officer Sanjeeb Panda, about 35 members of the Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club (BCAC) completed the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) held on Sunday.

Each of the participants from the club completed the 42.195 km marathon and received finisher’s medal. The team included 67-year-old Ramesh Sahoo.

For the first time, three women members of the club, Monalisa Mohapatra, Sipra Hota and Santoshi Sahoo (all in their mid-40s and 50s), were among the participants of TMM, which is considered one of the top marathons in the world.

Panda, currently ADG Anti-Naxal Operations of the Odisha Police, successfully crossed the finish line for the sixth time. He completed TMM in 4.30 hours, an improvement of 40 minutes from his last run. The 57-year-old top cop had earlier completed the marathon in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2025. He has also successfully completed Dubai and New Delhi marathons in the past.