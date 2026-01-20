Monogamy is thumb rule for Hindus, says Odisha HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has rejected an appeal filed by a woman seeking family pension as the second wife of a deceased government employee, holding that after the enactment of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, monogamy is the “grand norm with no exception whatsoever”.

Upholding the order of a single judge on July 16, 2025, a division bench of Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad and Justice Chittaranjan Dash stated that granting pensionary benefits to a second wife would amount to “placing premium on illegality”. The single judge had refused to interfere with the decision of the School and Mass Education department rejecting the woman’s claim on November 12, 2021.

The appellant had challenged the departmental order after her request for family pension was turned down on the ground that her marriage with the deceased employee was contracted during the subsistence of his first marriage.

In the January 13 judgement, the division bench made strong observations on the sanctity of marriage under Hindu law. “After the enactment of Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, amongst the Hindus, monogamy is the thumb rule with no exception whatsoever. Therefore, the idea of very second marriage during the subsistence of first one abhors the pith & substance of this Act,” the court said.