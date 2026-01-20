Nuapada now free of Maoists as nine cadres surrender

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Monday claimed Nuapada has become a Naxal-free district following the surrender of nine cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist), dealing a huge blow to Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the state.

All the nine Maoists surrendered before the Chhattisgarh Police in Gariaband district on the day. Their surrender assumes significance as all of them were operating in Odisha, sources in the state police headquarters said.

With the latest surrender, Nuapada district, which shares a border with Chhattisgarh, has been freed from the LWE menace. The total number of Maoists active in Odisha has now come down to around 65.