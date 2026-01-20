Nuapada now free of Maoists as nine cadres surrender

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Monday claimed Nuapada has become a Naxal-free district following the surrender of nine cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist), dealing a huge blow to Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the state.
All the nine Maoists surrendered before the Chhattisgarh Police in Gariaband district on the day. Their surrender assumes significance as all of them were operating in Odisha, sources in the state police headquarters said.
With the latest surrender, Nuapada district, which shares a border with Chhattisgarh, has been freed from the LWE menace. The total number of Maoists active in Odisha has now come down to around 65.
Among those who surrendered were three divisional committee members (DCMs), one area committee secretary, two area committee members (ACMs) and three party members. They were carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 45 lakh and laid down six automatic weapons.
Confirming the development to TNIE, ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda said the surrendered Maoists, including six women, were active in the Gariaband-Dhamtari-Nuapada division of the CPI (Maoist). “After they laid down their arms, Nuapada district has now become free from the LWE menace,” he said.
As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) classification, eight districts in Odisha, including Nuapada, fall under the ‘Legacy and Thrust’ category, which comprise districts that have largely eliminated Naxal presence but remain vulnerable to possible regrouping.
The development comes close on the heels of the surrender of 22 Maoists before Odisha DGP YB Khurania in Malkangiri district on December 23 last year. Sources said the state is making concerted efforts to meet the Centre’s target of completely eradicating Naxalism by March 2026.
However, the inputs related to movement of the Naxals in Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam-Nayagarh border areas still pose a threat. It is being anticipated that small groups of the red ultras may be taking shelter in forested areas of these districts, said sources. They, however, said the number of Maoists hiding in the state is low and they are avoiding any face-off with security forces. After the recent spate of surrenders, their morale has been severely affected but the security forces have not let down their guard, the sources added.