Odisha to soon implement Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Health minister

He called upon the conference to deliberate on the possibilities of provisioning ayurvedic and homeopathic packages in ABPMJAY. Odisha has already started the process for implementing ABDM along with ABPMJAY as per the prescribed guidelines of national health authority (NHA), he said.

Chief executive officers of NHA Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal said the digital platform of ABPMJAY and ABDM was so designed that many similar service delivery systems could be onboarded when needed.

The NHA signed three MoUs with BHASINI for multilingual access for health service, with Indian Institute of Sciences for collaborative research and with National Accreditation Board of Hospitals (NABH) for upkeeping of national standards at the level of health facilities.

Principal secretaries of Health of Rajasthan and Meghalaya Gayatri Rathore and Sampath Kumar, Odisha Health secretary Aswathy S, managing director of ABDM Kiran Gopal Vaska and senior officers from 27 states and seven UTs attended.