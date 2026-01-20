Pujari flays govt over ESI medical college location

SAMBALPUR: Former minister and district BJD president Rohit Pujari on Monday criticised the decision to establish an Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) medical college in Bhubaneswar and accused the state government of neglecting western Odisha.

Addressing mediapersons here, Pujari said, “Industrial districts such as Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh should have been given priority. The industrial and mining backbone of Odisha lies in western districts, not in the capital region. Yet, western Odisha has been overlooked once again.”

He further said labourers engaged in industries, mines, thermal plants and construction sectors in western Odisha are among the primary contributors to the ESI fund. Despite this, they are deprived of essential healthcare infrastructure. “Our region bears the health burden of industrialisation, but the benefits of advanced medical facilities continue to be concentrated elsewhere,” he alleged.