Tusker’s death hushed up in Baliguda forest div, PCCF orders probe

BERHAMPUR: Attempts to allegedly hush up the death of an elephant in Belghar forest range under Baliguda forest division of Kandhamal has blown up into a controversy with principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) ordering a probe into the whole incident.

PCCF (wildlife) PK Jha on Monday instructed the regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) of Berhampur circle and the joint task force (JTF) to inquire and submit a report on the matter.

The tusker was found dead on January 5 and its carcass was reportedly buried in Jhirpani forest. But after the matter came to light, the animal was exhumed and buried in another place which is yet to be traced. Unconfirmed reports said that the elephant carcass was dismembered to suppress the matter.