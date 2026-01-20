Tusker’s death hushed up in Baliguda forest div, PCCF orders probe

BERHAMPUR: Attempts to allegedly hush up the death of an elephant in Belghar forest range under Baliguda forest division of Kandhamal has blown up into a controversy with principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) ordering a probe into the whole incident.
PCCF (wildlife) PK Jha on Monday instructed the regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) of Berhampur circle and the joint task force (JTF) to inquire and submit a report on the matter.
The tusker was found dead on January 5 and its carcass was reportedly buried in Jhirpani forest. But after the matter came to light, the animal was exhumed and buried in another place which is yet to be traced. Unconfirmed reports said that the elephant carcass was dismembered to suppress the matter.
Baliguda DFO Ghanashyam Mahant confirmed the death of the elephant. He conducted a preliminary probe and acknowledged that the incident had indeed taken place but did not identify the erring officials on the grounds that the matter is under investigation.
Unconfirmed sources said a forester, one ranger and home guards were involved in the alleged cover-up. When the tusker was found dead in the area, officials had ruled out poaching since both the tusks were found intact.
They suggested the death might have taken occurred due to disease or electrocution and said exact cause would be determined after an autopsy. However, investigation later uncovered an attempt to dismember and bury the carcass to suppress the matter.
Jha said appropriate action will be initiated if lapses were found on part of any forest staff or official.