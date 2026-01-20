VLTDMAI cautions govt against proposed change in back-end software

BHUBANESWAR: The Vehicle Location Tracking Device Manufacturers’ Association of India (VLTDMAI) has cautioned the Odisha government against any proposed change in the back-end software and operating framework of the AIS-140 vehicle tracking system without continuity or explicit allocation of transition costs.

The association warned that such a move could disrupt public safety services and impose an estimated Rs 14 crore burden on citizens, transporters and compliant manufacturers.

In a representation to the principal secretary of Commerce and Transport Usha Padhee, the association said nearly 69,000 AIS-140 compliant vehicle location tracking devices are now operational across the state under the existing ‘Mo Yatra Suraksha’ platform.

These devices, supplied by over 35 approved manufacturers, have been integrated with panic buttons, emergency alerts, VAHAN activation, enforcement dashboards, command-and-control centres and citizen mobile applications and are being actively used by government departments, transport operators and the general public.

The industry body maintained that the system is functioning successfully, barring limited downtime linked to NIC cloud migration and that there is no recorded technical failure, safety lapse or regulatory non-compliance that justifies the proposed change to the back-end framework.