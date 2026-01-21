Belaghar forest ranger suspended for allegedly trying to cover up death of elephant in Kandhamal

BERHAMPUR: The forest ranger of Belaghar was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly trying to hush up the death of an elephant in Baliguda division of Kandhamal.

The suspended ranger is Binay Kumar Bisi. On January 5, forest officials had found the carcass of a tusker near Jharapani under Belaghar range. The officials ruled out poaching as both the tusks were found intact on the carcass.

The carcass was initially buried, but later allegedly exhumed, cut into pieces, and reburied at different locations. While the reason behind this unusual act is yet to be ascertained, Baliguda divisional forest officer (DFO) Ghanasyam Mahanta visited Jharapani forest area on Monday to investigate the matter.

The DFO confirmed that reports claiming the elephant carcass was cut into pieces and buried at separate locations are true. However, he declined to provide further details about the elephant, citing the ongoing investigation.

He further confirmed that the role of Bisi in the burial of the carcass has been established, following which he was suspended. Further investigation is underway to determine the involvement of others and the motive behind dismembering and reburying the carcass.