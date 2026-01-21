Berhampur man arrested for sextortion, impersonating Crime Branch officer to blackmail woman

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur cyber police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of extorting `70,000 from a woman by posing as a Crime Branch officer.

The accused is Chandan Kumar Jena of Rautara under Baliapal police limits in Balasore.

Police said a woman from Berhampur lodged a complaint on January 7, stating that she had received a call from a WhatsApp number on December 31 last year. The caller introduced himself as a CB officer and claimed that her explicit photographs were circulating online. He further told her that a case was being registered against her and threatened immediate arrest unless she paid a “settlement fee”.

The accused later contacted the victim again and demanded an initial payment of `70,000 to avoid criminal charges and arrest. Out of fear, the woman transferred the amount to the bank account provided by the accused.

Meanwhile, Jena also coerced the woman to make an explicit video call and then attempted to extort an additional `2 lakh by blackmailing her. Unable to meet the demand, she approached the cyber police.

Based on the complaint, Berhampur cyber police registered a case and launched an investigation. Jena was arrested and produced in court. His mobile phone has been seized and further investigation is underway.