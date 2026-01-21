First ragi procurement centre opens in Malkangiri under Shri Anna Abhiyan scheme

MALKANGIRI : The first ragi procurement centre of Malkangiri district was inaugurated on Tuesday at Nuaguda village under Mathili block, marking the beginning of the kharif marketing season 2025-26 under the Shri Anna Abhiyan scheme of the Agriculture department.

With the opening of the procurement centre, small and marginal farmers of the region will be able to sell ragi at the minimum support price of Rs 4,886 per quintal, ensuring fair remuneration for their produce. Around 50,000 quintal of ragi will be procured this year through 32 procurement centres across Mathili, Chitrakonda, Khairput, Korukonda, Kalimela and Malkangiri blocks.

The centre was inaugurated in the presence of Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khila, chief district agriculture officer Mahesh Padhi, regulated market committee secretary Sanjay Das and project coordinator of Shri Anna Abhiyan Alok Purohit. Among others, agriculture officials, local public representatives, members of self-help groups and a large number of farmers were present.

The Shri Anna Abhiyan aims to promote millet cultivation while enhancing farmers’ income and ensuring nutritional security.