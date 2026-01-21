Five arrested in Cuttack for sextortion scam, duping retired govt employee of Rs 88 lakh

CUTTACK: The Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police of Cuttack UPD on Tuesday arrested five fraudsters for their alleged involvement in duping a retired government employee of `88 lakh through sextortion.

The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar Jena (27), Prafulla Kumar Biswal (65), Sangram Jena (22) and Basudev Rout, all belonging to Jajpur and Manoranjan Routray (60) of Bhubaneswar. The prime accused, Saroj Kumar Jena, is reportedly absconding.

Briefing mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said the matter came to light after the victim (72) lodged a complaint in this connection on Monday. As per the complainant, Saroj along with his two associates initially came in contact with him through Facebook in January 2025. Over time, they gradually gained the victim’s trust through frequent meetings at hotels, and developed a close rapport with him, said Dnyandeo.

“In May 2025, Saroj demanded Rs 1.48 lakh from the victim on the pretext of seeking treatment which the latter transferred through online mode. Saroj repaid the money within two months, further strengthening the victim’s trust in him. However, he again sought more money on the pretext of his daughter’s treatment. When the victim refused, the accused devised a plan to extort money from him,” said the DCP.