Five arrested in Cuttack for sextortion scam, duping retired govt employee of Rs 88 lakh

CUTTACK: The Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police of Cuttack UPD on Tuesday arrested five fraudsters for their alleged involvement in duping a retired government employee of `88 lakh through sextortion.
The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar Jena (27), Prafulla Kumar Biswal (65), Sangram Jena (22) and Basudev Rout, all belonging to Jajpur and Manoranjan Routray (60) of Bhubaneswar. The prime accused, Saroj Kumar Jena, is reportedly absconding.
Briefing mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said the matter came to light after the victim (72) lodged a complaint in this connection on Monday. As per the complainant, Saroj along with his two associates initially came in contact with him through Facebook in January 2025. Over time, they gradually gained the victim’s trust through frequent meetings at hotels, and developed a close rapport with him, said Dnyandeo.
“In May 2025, Saroj demanded Rs 1.48 lakh from the victim on the pretext of seeking treatment which the latter transferred through online mode. Saroj repaid the money within two months, further strengthening the victim’s trust in him. However, he again sought more money on the pretext of his daughter’s treatment. When the victim refused, the accused devised a plan to extort money from him,” said the DCP.
As per the plan, the accused made a WhatsApp call to the victim involving a nude woman at the other end of the call, and secretly recorded it without the victim’s knowledge. They then compelled him to transfer money on multiple occasions, threatening to circulate the video on social media if he did not abide. “By adopting such deceptive tactics, the accused succeeded in extorting around Rs 88 lakh from the victim,” said the police officer.
On receiving complaint, police formed special teams and arrested the five accused on the day. “Police have seized over Rs 14 lakh cash, two pairs of gold earrings, a gold finger ring, a gold mangalsutra, a gold chain, 16 silver coins, a silver armlet, two two-wheelers from the accused besides freezing over Rs 5 lakh from their bank accounts,” said the DCP adding, efforts are underway to nab the prime accused.