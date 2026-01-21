Legislatures should strive to win people’s trust: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy

BHUBANESWAR: Emphasising that accountability is the cornerstone of democratic governance, Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Surama Padhy on Tuesday said legislatures earn and sustain public trust only through transparency, responsibility and adherence to constitutional values.

Addressing the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Lucknow, Padhy said accountability enables legislative institutions to maintain the confidence of the people, ensure transparency in public affairs and uphold the supremacy of the Constitution. She underlined that a legislature is not merely a lawmaking body but an important forum for debate, deliberation and representation of the people.

“As custodians of democratic institutions, we carry a profound responsibility. Accountability is not just a procedural requirement; it is a moral and constitutional obligation,” Padhy said, adding that transparent and inclusive functioning strengthens democratic foundations.

Highlighting the role of technology, the Speaker noted that digital broadcasting of legislative proceedings has emerged as an effective tool to bridge the gap between the House and citizens. Such initiatives, she said, have enhanced public engagement while reinforcing people’s faith in democratic institutions.

The conference was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also addressed the gathering. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and leader of Opposition of Uttar Pradesh Mata Prasad Pandey addressed the delegates.