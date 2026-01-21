Odisha Chief Secretary reviews Rs 171 crore Mahima temple redevelopment project in Dhenkanal

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Anu Garg on Tuesday reviewed the progress made in the comprehensive development of Mahima temple at Joranda in Dhenkanal district.

The meeting focused on construction of a grand and towering temple structure that would enclose the existing Mahima temple (Shunya Mandir). Discussions were also held on the development of surrounding structures and facilities such as the Akhanda Jyoti temple, bhajan mandap, prayer hall, and pushkarini (temple pond) along with overall environmental and aesthetic improvement of the temple precincts.

While the BJD government had approved a project of `112 crore in 2023 for renovation of the temple, the project cost was later increased to `171 crore by the BJP government in June, 2025. It is scheduled to be completed within three years.

Official sources said deliberations were made regarding the kitchen, pilgrim rest house and parking facilities. The design of the development project has been prepared in consultation with sadhus and followers of Mahima Dharma, in accordance with CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s directives for overall development of Mahima Peetha.