Odisha Congress objects to government advocates joining BJP, questions legality and ethics

MALKANGIRI : The district unit of Congress on Tuesday raised objections over the alleged induction of some newly-appointed government advocates into the BJP, questioning the legality and propriety of such political affiliations.

Addressing a press conference, district Congress president G Srinivasa Rao questioned whether government advocates, appointed to represent the state, could legally accept membership of a political party. “A government advocate is appointed to represent the Odisha government, not any political party. How can such advocates publicly join the BJP after their appointment? This is clearly against legal norms and ethical conduct,” he said.

Rao further questioned whether the advocates in question were serving the interests of the state government or acting as representatives of the ruling party. Former district Congress president Gobinda Patra said the party would seek legal recourse on the matter. “We will approach the appropriate legal forum in the coming days. If required, we will move the court against this violation,” he asserted.

The Congress leaders alleged that such actions undermine the independence of government law officers and set a dangerous precedent.

Notably on Sunday, many leaders from various political parties and local advocates reportedly joined the BJP in presence of Malkangiri MLA Narasinga Madkami and the party’s district president Ashok Kumar Parida.