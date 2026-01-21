Odisha to begin month-long house listing from April 16 ahead of 2027 census

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday announced the commencement of the month-long house listing exercise from April 16 as part of the preparations for the 2027 census.

As per a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department, the house listing operation will be held in the state from April 16 to May 15 this year. Prior to this, residents will have the option of self-enumeration for a period of 15 days from April 1 to 15, it said.

Under the self-enumeration provision, residents who wish to submit their household details independently can do so online during a specified period, just before the commencement of door-to-door house listing.

Joint director of Census Operations Hemant Kumar Singh said the exercise will be fully digital and there will be no paperwork. Enumerators will ask 34 questions and fill them up in the mobile app, he added.

“The census operations will be conducted in two phases. The second phase involving a door-to-door population census, which includes collection of individual demographic and socio-economic details, will begin in February 2027. Caste census will also be conducted in this phase,” Singh informed.