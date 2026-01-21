Two youths killed in Boudh after car hit from behind by unidentified vehicle on NH-57

BERHAMPUR: Two youths were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their car from behind on NH-57 in Boudh district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Nitin Dwari (27) of Gudavelipadar and Pratyush Majhi (26) of Manmunda village.

Police sources said the duo was on way to Boudh town in a car. Near Telibandh, a speeding vehicle rammed into their four-wheeler from behind. The impact was so severe that the car was reduced to a mangled wreck, killing both its occupant on the spot.

While the unidentified vehicle sped away after causing the mishap, locals brought the duo out from the car and took them to Boudh district headquarters hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

Boudh police has registered a hit and run case and launched a search to trace the unidentified vehicle. Bodies of the two youths were seized for autopsy.