Vedanta Aluminium showcases refinery, community projects at 28th Kalahandi Utsav 2026

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium showcased the operations and community development programmes of its Lanjigarh refinery at the 28th Kalahandi Utsav-Ghumura 2026.

The company’s pavilion recorded a footfall of over 30,000. Visitors got a chance to know about the aluminium manufacturing process and its applications. The exhibit also highlighted the company’s community transformation journey through dedicated zones for Project ‘Sakhi’ and Project ‘Adikala’.

During the festival, the company conferred the Vedanta Gyanshree Awards to eight Class X district toppers from Kalahandi. The awards were presented by District and Sessions Judge Anup Ranjan Pattnaik, Kalahandi collector Sachin Prakash Pawar, Nuapada collector Madhusudan Das and Sonepur collector Nruparaj S Sahu.

“Through its participation at Kalahandi Utsav 2026, Vedanta has once again reaffirmed its role as a responsible industry partner, deeply committed to the cultural preservation, social development and economic progress of the district,” said Vedanta Alumina Business CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya.