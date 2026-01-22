Berhampur doctors successfully remove rare brain tumour in first-of-its-kind surgery

BHUBANESWAR : Doctors at Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital at Sitalapalli in Berhampur have successfully performed a highly complex neurosurgical procedure to remove a life-threatening brain tumour from a 50-year-old woman.

This is for the first time that such an advanced neurosurgical technique has been carried out in the south Odisha city, significantly strengthening the region’s super-specialty care capabilities.

Sources said the patient Hiramani Sahoo was admitted with complaints of severe headache and sudden weakness in the left upper and lower limbs. Considering the seriousness of the neurological symptoms, doctors immediately advised an MRI scan.

The diagnosis revealed a large intraventricular brain tumour on the right side of the brain, a rare and technically demanding condition due to the tumour’s deep location within the brain’s ventricular (fluid-filled) system where surgical access carries a high risk of damage to vital brain structures.

Despite the complexity, the neurosurgery team successfully performed a near-total excision of the tumour using advanced technology including a high-precision neurosurgical microscope and Cavitron Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator (CUSA).

The CUSA technology enables ultrasonic fragmentation and selective aspiration of tumour tissue while preserving surrounding healthy brain matter, nerves and blood vessels, making it crucial for such delicate procedures.

The surgery was led by associate professor of neurosurgery Dr Pravat Kumar Jagadev with expert neuro-anaesthesia support from Dr Pratyush K Mishra along with the dedicated neurosurgical OT team.

Director of the hospital Deba Prasad Dash congratulated the team for the successful surgery. He said the neurosurgery department had been consistently achieving multiple first-of-its-kind procedures in the southern region.