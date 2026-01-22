Bomb threat to Shree Jagannath Temple, MP prompts security alert in Puri

PURI: A social media post threatening to bomb the Shree Jagannath Temple and the Grand Centre market sent the Puri police into a tizzy which beefed up security at the 12th century shrine and other sensitive locations of the pilgrim town on Wednesday.

The message also threatened to kill Rajya Sabha MP Subhasis Khuntia. Preliminary investigation revealed that the message was posted from a Facebook account named ‘Julirani Panda’.

Police said they are working to ascertain who actually uploaded the content and to trace the IP address from which it originated.

Police have also sought information from Meta regarding the creation and operation of the Facebook account, including the location from where the content was uploaded.

Meanwhile, a person was detained for allegedly making the threat message viral on social media and is being questioned to determine his role.