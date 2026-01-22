Eight arrested, 5,050 bottles of banned cough syrup seized in Bargarh

BARGARH: Bargarh Town police on Wednesday arrested eight persons including two juveniles and recovered a huge cache of banned cough syrup along with cash, vehicles and mobile phones from an apartment along Katapali road.

The accused are Azad Banchhor (21) of Bhadigaon, Umakanta Sahu (40) of Kanbar and Naimish Behera (43) of Mulhar under Bhatli police limits, Sashmit Behera (27) of Nilibandhpada and Achutananda Dora (47) of Ghulipali in Bargarh town, Sunil Kumar Padhi (39) of Godhbhanga in Sambalpur and the two juveniles.

Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena said, “We got a tip-off about some miscreants dumping contraband cough syrups packed in large plastic bags inside an under construction building within Town police limits. Acting swiftly, out team raided the spot and nabbed the accused.”

A total of 5,050 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup, suspected to be used for drug abuse, were seized from the spot. Police also recovered Rs 76,700 cash, bikes, an auto-rickshaw and several mobile phones. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SP added.