Expedite Mahanadi riverfront project: Odisha housing minister Mahapatra tells officials

BHUBANESWAR : Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday directed officials to expedite all statutory clearances and tender process for implementation of the Mahanadi riverfront development project in Cuttack.

Reviewing the progress of the project at a meeting in Lok Seva Bhawan here, he said, the project is a major urban initiative aimed at transforming the riverbank into a vibrant public, cultural and recreational space besides promoting tourism and improving overall urban environment.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore will be developed over 426 acres land along the Mahanadi riverbank and is proposed to be implemented in three phases.

Adequate financial support has been ensured for the project with a provision of Rs 150 crore in the state budget for 2025-26.

According to the approved master plan, the first phase will focus on developing a 3.2 km-long riverfront promenade from Balijatra ground to the Maritime Museum, along with footpaths and essential utility infrastructure in the area. The second phase will involve creating footpaths, underground services and extensive plantation works in the remaining parts, with special emphasis on environmental sustainability.

The third phase will involve creation of recreational, cultural and tourism-based facilities, including ‘Cuttack Haat’ and ‘Heritage Village’, food tracks and entry pathways, playgrounds, sensory parks, fitness zones, nature interpretation centres, entry plazas, thematic gardens, an open-air maritime museum and adventure zones, among other public amenities.

The project will be implemented by the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) through an open tender process. CDA vice-chairperson Kirandeep Kaur Sahota presented the project’s outline and implementation. This was followed by a detailed discussion on the project’s timeline and implementation strategy.