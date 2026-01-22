Four held for assaulting rice mill staff, trying to extort money in Jajpur

JAJPUR: Panikoili police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting employees of a private industry and attempting to extort money from them at Sana Baruneipada village near Sathipur in Jajpur.

The accused are Anirudha Barik (39), Premananda Barik (38), Tapas Kumar Das (28) and Anjan Das (32), all residents of Patharapada village. The arrests were made on basis of a complaint filed by Chittaranjan Pradhan, manager of Chandra Sekhar rice mill located at Sana Baruneipada village on Tuesday night.

According to the complaint, the four accused arrived at the rice mill on two bikes on Tuesday afternoon and demanded money. When security personnel and employees objected, the accused allegedly assaulted them and fled the spot.

Based on the complaint, Panikoili police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police examined CCTV footage from the rice mill and identified the four accused. They were arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. Further investigation is underway.