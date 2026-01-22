Krushi Odisha: A progressive platform showcasing agricultural prowess of the state

Krushi Odisha, organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment every year to showcase the state’s progress in the agricultural and allied sectors, serves as a critical platform to demonstrate the success and evolvement of agrarian practices in sync with modern agriculture and innovations.

This year’s theme “Building Resilience through Inclusive Agriculture” is self-explanatory and aims to converge stakeholders for a common cause to bring prosperity to the farming community by developing a robust farming ecosystem which is inclusive, gender and nutrition sensitive and forward-looking to preserve rich agricultural heritage and biodiversity.

Despite challenges, Odisha’s agriculture has been a story of transformation - from a state of sustenance to surplus, and from margin to mainstream. Science-driven and evidence-based initiatives to drive economic growth and livelihood, social inclusion and empowerment, building a resilient agriculture future by climate adaptation, preserving heritage, technological modernisation and policy dialogue have been the cardinal principles for the overall growth of this sector.

Now, this sector is undergoing a dynamic shift, characterised by record production, strategic investments and a shift towards an inclusive pathway. The state has significantly increased its budget allocations, rolled out innovative schemes and put focus on an inclusive and whole-of-society approach in the agriculture sector. Odisha has pioneered digital agriculture that can be used as a blueprint for similar state-wide transformation.