Migratory bird count rises slightly at Bhitarkanika National Park in 2026

KENDRAPARA: The number of migratory birds flocking to the Bhitarkanika National Park has marginally increased this year.

A total of 1,52,762 migratory birds belonging to 106 species were recorded in the park during the annual census conducted on January 18. Last year, 1,51,614 birds from 118 species were sighted in Bhitarkanika.

Bhitarkanika divisional forest officer (DFO) Varadaraj Gaonkar said around 70 people, including ornithologists, officials from wildlife organisations and wildlife activists, participated in the exercise, forming 18 teams to carry out the bird count across the park.

According to the census, the birds sighted include 93,821 geese and ducks, 17,643 gulls, terns and skimmers, 13,183 herons and egrets, 9,013 shorebirds and waders, 6,121 cormorants and darters, 4,002 other water birds, 3,533 storks, 2,296 rails, gallinules and coots, 2,167 ibises and spoonbills, 724 finfoots and jacanas and 259 grebes, among others.

The Forest department records show a steady increase in migratory bird numbers over the years, with 1,51,421 birds recorded in 2024, 1,39,959 in 2023, 1,38,107 in 2022, 1,36,092 in 2021, 1,18,326 in 2020, 1,09,059 in 2019, 1,12,936 in 2018, and 76,268 birds in 2017.