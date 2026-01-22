Nine detained for assaulting and humiliating pastor in Odisha's Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: Police in Odisha's Dhenkanal district have detained nine persons from Parjang village for assaulting and publicly humiliating a pastor in the village on January 4 last.

Though the incident had occurred on January 4, the case was registered in Parjang police station on January 13 after the pastor's wife lodged a complaint with Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar.

As per the complaint, pastor Bipin Naik was reportedly invited to the residence of Krushna Naik in Parjang on January 4 to offer prayers for the good health of his family. While the prayer was underway in the house, an angry mob of around 20 to 30 people stormed the house armed with sticks. They allegedly assaulted the pastor and others present and subjected them to severe humiliation.

The complaint also said that villagers put vermilion on his face and garlanded him with footwear. They paraded him through the village and forced him bow before a temple, besides compelling him to drink drain water.

The pastor's wife refuted allegations that there was forced conversion in the village.

Based on the complaint, Parjang police registered a case under the various sections of BNS. It detained four villagers on Wednesday and another five villagers were detained on the day.

SP Sonkar said that investigation is on and there may be more arrests in this connection.

Naik, a Christian priest belongs to Chhendipada area of Angul district. He along with his wife have been staying at Kandarsingha village of Parjang area for last eight years. Contacted over phone, Naik said he would not speak on the matter.