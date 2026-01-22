Odisha CM warns of stern action against cattle smuggling, announces land for Gaushalas

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday issued a strong warning against cow smuggling in the state, stating that those involved in illegal trafficking of cattle would face stringent action without exception. He also said land would be provided for setting up Gaushalas in the state.

Inaugurating a three-day Matsya-Prani Samavesh, Odisha-2026 at Janata Maidan here, the chief minister said, “Cow smuggling must stop. Anyone found indulging in such activities will be dealt with firmly under the law.” He underlined the government’s commitment to protecting cattle while simultaneously accelerating the development of fisheries and animal resources to enhance farmers’ income.

Majhi said to boost milk production and strengthen the dairy sector, the state government has launched the Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana in its very first budget, calling it a historic initiative. With an outlay of `1,400 crore, the scheme provides up to 70 per cent financial assistance to farmers for rearing high milk-yielding crossbred cows and buffaloes. Over the past one-and-a-half years, milk production in the state has increased by 1.35 lakh litres, he said.

Under the scheme, `262 crore has been disbursed to 4.73 lakh beneficiaries, while OMFED is providing an additional `2 per litre incentive to milk producers. Majhi also highlighted the artificial insemination programme using sex-sorted semen, benefiting 2.30 lakh cattle rearers, aimed at increasing the number of female calves.

Emphasising diversified agriculture, Majhi said nearly 92 per cent of farmers in the state are small and marginal, making allied activities like fisheries, dairy, poultry, goatery and piggery essential for income security.