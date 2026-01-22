Odisha fast-tracks 166 ROB projects to replace level crossings; Railways funds 96 at own cost

BHUBANESWAR : In a major boost to road safety and traffic efficiency, the state government has stepped up efforts to replace level crossings with railway over bridges (ROBs), with the Railways agreeing to construct 96 ROBs entirely at its own cost under the Centre’s Railway Policy-2024.

A high-level meeting between senior officials of ECoR and the Works department was held here on Tuesday to assess the progress of 166 ROBs proposed for construction across the state. The meeting was chaired by principal secretary Works, Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The progress of ROB construction had been slow over the past few years. However, after intervention of the state government, an agreement is being finalised through an MoU, under which the ECoR will bear the full cost of constructing 96 ROBs. Odisha has emerged as a leading state nationally in terms of ROB projects taken up under the revised policy framework.

The meeting underscored the importance of ROBs in easing traffic congestion, reducing travel time and significantly enhancing safety by eliminating accident-prone level crossings. Detailed deliberations were held on expediting land acquisition, ensuring construction quality and adhering to strict timelines for project completion.

To accelerate execution, nodal officers have been appointed for land acquisition of approach roads for 112 ROBs, with district administrations directed to coordinate closely with the Works department and the Railways.