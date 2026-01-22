Odisha man stabs 19-year-old relative to death over festival quarrel in Balipatna

BHUBANESWAR : A 34-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his 19-year-old relative to death over a petty misunderstanding.

The incident occurred within Balipatna police limits late on Tuesday night. The accused was identified as Mithun Nath and the deceased is Lipu Nath. As per police, Mithun and Lipu were both natives of Natha Sahi. Mithun was Lipu’s distant relative and they were both attending Triveni Mahotsav celebrations.

Police said Lipu reportedly yelled at his sister for staying late in the fest but Mithun assumed the former was screaming at him. “The duo had a heated exchange over the matter. In a fit of rage, Mithun, who was carrying a knife, stabbed Lipu.

The injured youth was taken to a hospital where he succumbed,” said Zone IV ACP Abhimanyu Nayak. Mithun had fled the spot after committing the crime. He was nabbed within 12 hours and the weapon of offence seized from him, Nayak added.