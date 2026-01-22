Orissa HC slams misuse of PILs, imposes Rs 50,000 fine on petitioners

CUTTACK: The bench of the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court has strongly deprecated the misuse of PIL to challenge routine administrative decisions and imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on five petitioners for filing what it termed an “ill-conceived petition” questioning the posting of a public officer.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman observed that the petition was a clear abuse of the PIL jurisdiction. “It is an apparent misuse of the remedy by way of Public Interest Litigation where the posting of a public officer is sought to be challenged on one count or another,” the court said.

The judges further noted, “Giving an artificial colour of the Public Interest Litigation and creating an illusory cause of action with the clever draftsmanship, the five petitioners have sought to achieve a destination, which is foreclosed under the Public Interest Litigation.”

Dismissing the PIL, the bench directed the petitioners to deposit Rs 50,000 with the Odisha State Legal Services Authority within three weeks. The amount, the court ordered, shall be invested for providing better facilities and amenities to the juveniles, who are living in Juvenile Homes in the state.