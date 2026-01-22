Puri hosts district meet on data science project for climate-resilient farming

BHUBANESWAR : A district-level consultation meeting on project ‘Localising Data Science for Climate Change Adaptation’ was organised at the ADO conference hall in Puri on Wednesday.

Held under a national initiative supported by UNDP India and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare with funding from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the meet brought together officials, technical institutions and development partners to strengthen coordinated action for climate-resilient agriculture in the district.

The one-of-its kind project seeks to bridge traditional agricultural knowledge with modern data science to develop context-specific criteria for climate-resilient farming practices. The initiative is designed to not only strengthen adaptation at the field level but also inform and influence climate-resilient agricultural planning and policy at both state and national levels, while providing strategic support to climate resilience cell of the Agriculture department.

Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT), the implementing agency for the project in Gop block, presented the implementation strategy. HBT highlighted its work in the two pilot panchayats - Banakhandi and Simili - where climate-smart village interventions are being demonstrated through planning, community engagement and convergence with government schemes.