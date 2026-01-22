Sambalpur University student found hanging in hostel, suicide suspected

SAMBALPUR: A second-year postgraduate (PG) student of the Economics department at Sambalpur University was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old deceased student was a native of Kutra area in Sundargarh district. He was staying at Brahmaputra hostel on the university campus.

According to reports, the student had not come out of his hostel room since Tuesday afternoon, raising concern among his friends. Sources said he had earlier asked one of his friends for notes but thereafter remained confined to his room. Fellow students said he was generally quiet and kept to himself, rarely engaging in extended conversations. He was believed to have been under depression for some time due to unspecified reasons.

When repeated knocks on his door went unanswered, his friends peeped through the skylight above the room and saw him hanging from the ceiling fan. They immediately alerted the hostel authorities, who in turn informed the university administration and the police.