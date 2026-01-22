Statue believed to be of Netaji gathers dust at CNBT ahead of Parakram Diwas

CUTTACK: Even as Parakram Diwas, commemorating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, is slated to be observed on Friday, a statue, believed to be of the revolutionary leader, has been lying in a state of neglect wrapped in a polythene sheet on the premises of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) here.
What is even more sad is the fact that none, including the officials of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), which has been entrusted with the management of the bus terminal, is aware as to whose statue it is and by whom and when was it built.
Locals said they have been seeing the statue covered in polythene sheet for the last 10 months. Those who regularly commute via CNBT said they had tried enquiring about the statue from the security guards and other staff but never received a concrete response.
The previous BJD government had in 2020 initiated steps for construction of the state-of-the-art bus terminal in Cuttack named after Netaji, the brave son of the soil, who was born in the city. Its foundation stone was laid by then chief minister Naveen Patnaik on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji on January 23, 2021. The terminal was inaugurated on September 16, 2023 following which its management was handed over to CDA.
Expressing deep regret over the condition of the statue, Prafulla Sahu, a resident of Khannagar, blamed the CDA for negligence. “Since the statue has been erected on the premises of CNBT, it must be of Netaji. However, it is a matter of regret that it is lying in such a neglected condition even as Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan is scheduled to visit Netaji Birth Place Museum on Friday during observation of Parakram Diwas,” he said.
Administrative officer of CDA, Janak Nayak, who is in charge of management of CNBT, however expressed ignorance as to whose statue it is. “The statue has been lying covered ever since I took over the charge. I do not know whose statue it is. The previous CDA vice-chairman can tell about it,” he said.