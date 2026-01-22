Statue believed to be of Netaji gathers dust at CNBT ahead of Parakram Diwas

CUTTACK: Even as Parakram Diwas, commemorating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, is slated to be observed on Friday, a statue, believed to be of the revolutionary leader, has been lying in a state of neglect wrapped in a polythene sheet on the premises of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) here.

What is even more sad is the fact that none, including the officials of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), which has been entrusted with the management of the bus terminal, is aware as to whose statue it is and by whom and when was it built.

Locals said they have been seeing the statue covered in polythene sheet for the last 10 months. Those who regularly commute via CNBT said they had tried enquiring about the statue from the security guards and other staff but never received a concrete response.