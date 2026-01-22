Those working against BJD will be thrown out, says Naveen on MLA Arvind Mohapatra’s suspension

BHUBANESWAR : Even as the suspension of Patkura MLA Arvind Mohapatra has fuelled a churn within party ranks, BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday strongly defended the action taken against the legislator, asserting that those who work against the party will be thrown out.

A group of BJD leaders and workers from Patkura met the BJD chief at Naveen Niwas on the day and extended their support on his decision to suspend Arvind. During the interaction, Naveen assured that Patkura will soon get a good leader.

“I had given ticket to Arvind by believing in him and expecting him to work for the people. But after winning, he did not think of the people and worked in a manner which was against the party,” Naveen said reiterating that anti-party activities will not be tolerated in the BJD. “Strong action will be taken against them, however strong they may be,” he added.

The BJD president said Arvind was found working against the interest of people of Patkura besides indulging in anti-party activities.

The meeting comes a day after two different factions of the party addressed mediapersons in Patkura over their views regarding the MLA’s suspension. While one group demanded that the suspension be immediately withdrawn, the opposite group supported the action stating it should have been done earlier.