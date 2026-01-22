Odisha

Two youths killed as motorcycle crashes into tree in Podia, Odisha

Deepak Lima (28) and Sameer Hontal (29) died instantly after losing control near a sharp turn at Kumbhar Sahi; Podia police have launched an investigation into the accident.
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MALKANGIRI: Two youths were killed after crashing their motorcycle into a roadside tree in Podia village here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Deepak Lima (28) and Sameer Hontal (29) of Podia. The tragic mishap took place between 3 am and 4 am.

Sources said the two youths were travelling from Golaguda towards Podia village. Near a sharp turn at Kumbhar Sahi, the rider reportedly lost control of the two-wheeler. The motorcycle veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree with great force, killing the duo instantly.

The incident came to light after daybreak when locals noticed the bodies lying at the accident site and raised an alarm. On being informed, Podia police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Kalimela community health centre for postmortem. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com