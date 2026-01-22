ULLAS enrolment at 31.7% in Odisha as 85% districts miss adult literacy targets

BHUBANESWAR : The Centre’s ambitious plan to bridge the adult literacy gap has hit the wall in the state, with 85 per cent of the districts not even reaching half of their enrolment target on the ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) portal.

As per the School and Mass Education (SME) department statistics, against the target of ensuring enrolment of 22.66 lakh learners on the portal for voluntary learning in 2025-26, the overall achievement at the district level has remained just 31.7 per cent (pc) at 7.19 lakh so far.

Sources said only five districts - Nabarangpur, Deogarh, Ganjam, Nayagarh and Boudh - have been able to achieve a target of over 50 pc enrolment, while 11 districts have managed to secure 25 pc or above of their enrolment target for the year. The learners’ enrolment on the portal in remaining 14 districts has remained below 25 pc.

While Nabarangpur is on top with 64.77 pc enrolment, Nuapada is at the bottom with an enrolment percentage of only 16.45. Against the target of enrolling 15,000 learners, the field functionaries of SME department in Nuapada district have been able to tag only 2,467 people on the digital platform.

Similarly, Balasore has enrolled only 22,175 learners against the target of 1.2 lakh on the portal, achieving just 18.48 pc enrolment, while Khurda has enrolled around 23,600 learners realising only 23.65 pc of the target. In Keonjhar, the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the progress is about 21.96 pc against the enrolment target.