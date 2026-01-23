2 schoolboys drown in Odisha's Bahuda river

BERHAMPUR: Two schoolboys drowned in Bahuda river while washing themselves after attending nature’s call in Digapahandi area of Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Saswat Patra (13) of Chandapur village and Biswas Pradhan (12) of Bomkoi. Both were students of Margadarshi Sishu Mandir at Nuagaon. Sources said the boys were returning from school with their classmates when they stopped at Nuapada bridge over Bahuda river to answer nature’s call. After relieving themselves, Saswat and Biswas reached the river for a wash while their friends waited on the bridge.

While returning hurriedly, Biswas slipped and fell into the river. To save his friend, Saswat tried to grab him but he too lost his balance and fell into the water. Both were swept away by the strong current.