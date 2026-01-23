Balasore villagers block highway to protest shortage of drinking water

BALASORE: Villagers of Chhatrapur panchayat on Thursday blocked the state highway-19 in Nilagiri block demanding immediate solution to the acute drinking water crisis gripping their localities.

The road blockade, which lasted for nearly two hours at Chhatrapur chowk, brought vehicular traffic to a standstill. The protesters said drinking water was being supplied to Mankidia Sahi in Chhatrapur under the Basudha Yojana. However, while roads were being dug to provide new pipeline connections to other areas of the panchayat under the same scheme, the existing pipeline supplying water to the village was accidentally damaged three days ago.

As a result, residents of Mankidia Sahi, along with those from Saruchampa, Chaturipada, Upper Bhagabandh, Mukhisahi, Sayambaraduba and nearby areas, have been deprived of drinking water for the past three days. Despite repeatedly approaching officials of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department, no action was taken, causing severe inconvenience to villagers, they alleged.

Later in the day, Nilagiri RWSS junior engineer Maheswar Singh, Berhampur IIC Premada Nayak and Chhatrapur sarpanch Malati Marandi reached the spot and held discussions with the irate villagers, urging them to withdraw the agitation.

Later, Nilagiri block development officer Bikram Keshari Parida reached the protest site and assured the agitators that steps would be taken to restore the damaged pipeline at the earliest. Following the assurance, the protesters called off the blockade and vehicular movement on the highway was restored.