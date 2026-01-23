Elderly man’s headless body found in Jajpur, cops suspect murder

JAJPUR: The decapitated body of an elderly man was found on the road at Matigadia village under Sukinda police limits here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Dasaratha Behera, a resident of Matiagada.

Police said locals spotted Dasaratha’s headless body on the village road, around 100 metre away from his house, in the morning. The severed head was also found lying nearby. On being informed, the deceased’s son, who resides at his shop in the same village, rushed to the spot.

Subsequently, Sukinda police reached the spot for investigation. Preliminary findings suggested that the elderly man was brutally murdered on Wednesday night.

Police said initial investigation indicates it to be a case of murder. However, the motive behind the crime is still unclear. It is suspected that the elderly man was dragged from his house and murdered on the village road.

Sources said Dasaratha has two sons. One of them works in neighbouring Keonjhar district, while the other runs a shop in the village. After the death of his wife, Dasaratha lived alone as his son usually stayed in his shop. Last night, his son reportedly served him dinner before leaving for his shop.