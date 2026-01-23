Heap of soil buries two workers at Sambalpur sewer site, locals, fire services launch rescue

SAMBALPUR: Two workers were seriously injured after a mound of earth collapsed into an open trench at a sewerage project site in Sambalpur on Thursday evening.

The injured are Prem Parmar (26) and Mukesh Meghwal (23), both natives of Rajasthan. The mishap took place at around 7 pm on Shankarmath road under Dhanupali police limits, where excavation work was underway for the sewerage project.

Sources said several labourers were working inside the open trench. Suddenly, a heap of soil caved in from above. While some workers managed to escape, Prem and Mukesh were trapped under the debris.

On receiving information, fire services personnel and police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Locals also chipped in to help the trapped workers. Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo and SMC commissioner Rehan Khatri reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

After nearly an hour-long operation, both the workers were pulled out and immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment.

Khatri said the two workers were safely rescued. An inquiry will be launched to determine if there was any lapse. Action will be initiated against the executing agency.

Sources said condition of both the inured workers is stable and they were undergoing treatment in the DHH.