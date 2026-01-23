NGT’s East Zone bench hears petition against proposed hotel near Similipal

BARIPADA: The East Zone bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Kolkata recently heard a petition challenging the proposed diversion of nearly 100 acre of forested hill land at Laxmiposi village in Mayurbhanj district, which falls within the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

The petition was filed by social worker Rakesh Mohanty seeking preventive intervention by the tribunal against the proposed settlement and diversion of forest land for establishing a private five-star hotel or resort near the protected tiger habitat.

During the hearing, advocate Akash Sharma submitted that the land in question is recorded as forest land in official government records and lies squarely within the ESZ of the tiger reserve. He contended that documents obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, along with records from various government departments, clearly establish the ecological sensitivity and forest status of the land.

The counsel placed on record RTI replies, feasibility reports, communications from the Forest department, and social media posts issued by the District Investment Promotion Agency (DIPA). These, he argued, indicate facilitation of visits by private hotel representatives to explore resort development near Similipal. Such preparatory steps, he submitted, demonstrate a clear intent to commercially exploit forest land even before obtaining mandatory statutory clearances.

The bench, however, observed that no actual construction activity, tree felling, or forest clearance had taken place so far, and questioned whether a cause of action had arisen at this stage. The Tribunal noted that petitions are generally entertained once tangible activities such as construction, tree cutting, or grant of statutory approvals begin.