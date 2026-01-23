Odisha eyeing 90% irrigation coverage by 2036, says CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to achieving irrigation coverage for over 90 per cent of cultivable land by 2036.

Addressing the valedictory function of the state-level Pani Panchayat Fortnight-2026 at the Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister said the state’s Pani Panchayat system has brought a transformative change in the lives of farmers by ensuring equitable and efficient water distribution. He highlighted that the Odisha Pani Panchayat Act, 2002 and subsequent amendments have ensured equal rights and participation of women, fishermen and water users, strengthening community-led water governance.

“At present, 40,380 Pani Panchayats are actively managing irrigation across 24.12 lakh hectares of agricultural land in the state. In the next five years, an additional 15 lakh hectares will be brought under irrigation through major, medium and minor irrigation projects, lift and mega lift irrigation schemes and construction of check dams,” he said.

Referring to ongoing projects, Majhi said works such as the Khairibandhan Barrage in Mayurbhanj, Upper Lanth Project in Balangir, Sandul underground pipeline system and Brittanga Irrigation Project in Nayagarh along with several reservoirs and canal systems across the state, are progressing at a fast pace.

Calling upon farmers to adopt crop diversification, including vegetables, fruits and floriculture, the chief minister said, a prosperous Odisha cannot be built without prosperous farmers. The government is implementing multiple schemes to enhance farmers’ income and promote climate-resilient agriculture, he said.