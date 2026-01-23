Odisha Police unfurls Tricolour on Udabali island, signals boost to coastal security ahead of Republic Day

BHUBANESWAR: To enhance its presence in uninhabited islands of the state and deter illegal entry of infiltrators, Odisha Police on Thursday unfurled the national flag at Udabali island near Dhamra port in Bhadrak district ahead of the 77th Republic Day.

Unfurling the Tricolour, DGP YB Khurania said unfurling of the national flag in uninhabited islands reflects the strong commitment of Odisha Police in maintaining the sovereignty of the country.

Odisha Police has planned to unfurl the Tricolour in 12 other uninhabited islands - Kanika Sands, Long Wheeler (Babu Bali), Coconut Wheeler, Small Wheeler, Nayatapu, Budhiabali, Hukitola, Kaduapal, Dhanichada and Parikud, Nalbana and Kalijai in Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Puri districts in the next three days.

The initiative is being taken following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier proposal to unfurl the national flag in uninhabited coastal islands as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

On the occasion, the DGP also announced the preparation of a long-term plan by Odisha Police to further strengthen and modernise the coastal security systems of the state. “This year, the state government sanctioned `149 crore in the annual budget for the purpose. Various steps like mobilising motorised boats, trawlers for maritime patrolling, drones for each marine police station, deployment of naval experts/technical advisors as well as special police officers at fish landing centres and community policing are being taken by utilising the sanctioned funds,” he said.

This apart, he said that efforts were also underway to install CCTV cameras at fish landing centres and set up control centres at the marine police stations. All these systems will be linked to the state-of-the-art command and control centre in Bhubaneswar, Khurania informed.

ADG Coastal Security Arun Bothra and other senior officials were present.