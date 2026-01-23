Odisha witnesses warmer days as cold snap abates

BHUBANESWAR: With the cold snap subsiding over Odisha, the state has started witnessing a rise in day and night temperatures. At least 13 places in the state recorded 30 degree Celsius or more on Thursday.

On the day, Jharsuguda recorded the highest maximum day temperature of 32 degree Celsius followed by Paralakhemundi 31.2 deg C. Bhubaneswar logged 30.2 deg C.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Some places in Odisha recorded 2 deg C to 4 deg C above normal day temperature on the day.” The day temperature of Jharsuguda and Sambalpur was above normal by 3.8 deg C and 2.1 deg C respectively.

Weather experts attributed the rise in daytime temperature to insolation due to clear sky condition and high humidity levels. Similarly, some places in the state also witnessed an increase in minimum night temperature. The minimum temperature was above normal by 2 deg C to 3 deg C at a few places in north interior districts and at one or two places in north coastal districts in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. G Udayagiri was the coldest at 6.2 deg C followed by Semiliguda 7.1 deg C.

The regional met office has not forecast any cold wave warning till January 28 adding, there will also be no large change in the minimum night temperature in the state for the next four to five days. Meanwhile, it has predicted shallow to moderate fog at a few places in Odisha for the next six days as there is moisture availability.