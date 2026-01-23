Private bus owners, Odisha govt hold talks to resolve clashes over MBS scheme routes

BHUBANESWAR: The Commerce and Transport department on Thursday held a meeting with the All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA) in connection with the recent threat given by them to go off road from Saturday in protest against the state government’s Mukhyamantri Bus Seva (MBS) scheme.

Chaired by Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur, the meeting held discussions regarding the concerns of the private bus owners. As per the association members, the discussion ended on a positive note.

“The meeting decided that a committee will be formed in every district comprising the collector, RTO, district transport manager of OSRTC and a representative of the private bus owners’ association to designate the routes on which both private buses and those under MBS will operate,” said AOPBOA secretary Debendra Sahu.

The committee members will ensure the routes of both the buses do not clash with each other, he said adding, the government will communicate the decision of the meeting to all the collectors and further steps will be taken accordingly.