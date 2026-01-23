Utkal Hospital launches advanced clinical hematology services

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to hematology and cancer care in Odisha, Utkal Hospital on Thursday launched a well-structured clinical hematology department offering integrated bone marrow transplantation (BMT) and advanced cellular therapies.

Announcing the launch and expansion of advanced clinical hematology services, director of hematology and cellular therapy RK Jena said blood-related disorders constitute a major public health burden in the country and Odisha, affecting more than three-fourth of the population.

Jena, who joined the hospital recently, retired as head of clinical hematology and BMT of the SCB Medical College and Hospital last year. He holds the distinction of setting up the only government-run BMT unit at SCBMCH and conducted the highest number of 180 transplants in Odisha, including the state’s first haploidentical BMT and the first pediatric cancer-related BMT. He has served as president of the Indian Society of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (ISHBT) in 2019.

Jena said significant advances in hematology have made it possible to treat and in many cases, cure several blood disorders and blood cancers. “Whether it is stem cell therapy, BMT or advanced cellular therapies such as CAR-T cell therapy, multiple treatment options are now available at Utkal Hospital.