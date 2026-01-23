Utkal Hospital launches advanced clinical hematology services

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to hematology and cancer care in Odisha, Utkal Hospital on Thursday launched a well-structured clinical hematology department offering integrated bone marrow transplantation (BMT) and advanced cellular therapies.
Announcing the launch and expansion of advanced clinical hematology services, director of hematology and cellular therapy RK Jena said blood-related disorders constitute a major public health burden in the country and Odisha, affecting more than three-fourth of the population.
Jena, who joined the hospital recently, retired as head of clinical hematology and BMT of the SCB Medical College and Hospital last year. He holds the distinction of setting up the only government-run BMT unit at SCBMCH and conducted the highest number of 180 transplants in Odisha, including the state’s first haploidentical BMT and the first pediatric cancer-related BMT. He has served as president of the Indian Society of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (ISHBT) in 2019.
Jena said significant advances in hematology have made it possible to treat and in many cases, cure several blood disorders and blood cancers. “Whether it is stem cell therapy, BMT or advanced cellular therapies such as CAR-T cell therapy, multiple treatment options are now available at Utkal Hospital.
The hospital management plans to offer these high-end therapies at affordable costs compared to other private hospitals in eastern India, with support from government health schemes for economically weaker patients,” he added.
Senior consultant (medical oncology) Dr Ganesh Chandra Subudhi said the outcomes of bone marrow transplantation at Utkal Hospital have been encouraging, with a success rate of over 90 per cent. “Out of 13 bone marrow transplants conducted so far, 12 patients are leading a normal life. With the advancements in treatment, the cost has come down from a range of Rs 40-50 lakh to Rs 15-20 lakh depending on the facilities and treatment options availed,” he said.