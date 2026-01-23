V-P CP Radhakrishnan invokes Netaji’s vision, calls for collective pledge for ‘Viksit Bharat’ in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, on Friday, paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as he attended the Parakram Diwas celebrations held at the freedom fighter’s birthplace in Cuttack.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President, in his maiden visit to the state, recalled the stirring strains of 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' - the marching song of the Indian National Army and said that Netaji’s clarion call continues to inspire courage and resolve among Indians.

He said that the country breathes the air of freedom today because of the courage and sacrifice of valiant leaders like Netaji and urged citizens to collectively pledge towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, drawing inspiration from Netaji’s dream of a strong, self-reliant and powerful nation.

During the visit, Radhakrishnan inaugurated the INA postal stamp gallery, Netaji Sanskruti Bhawan and an exhibition organised by the Ministry of Culture at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birthplace museum in the silver city.

Radhakrishnan said such initiatives would inspire younger generations to learn about Netaji’s life, sacrifices and enduring legacy.