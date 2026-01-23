V-P CP Radhakrishnan makes maiden visit to Odisha today

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan is scheduled to arrive on his maiden visit to Odisha on Friday. Radhakrishnan will attend the Parakram Diwas celebrations organised by the Ministry of Culture in Cuttack, to commemorate the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, said the Vice-President’s secretariat.

Sources said after arriving at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here, the V-P will head straight to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Museum in Cuttack and hoist the national flag at around 9.30 am. Thereafter, he will inaugurate the INA postal stamp gallery and visit other galleries of the museum.

He will also inaugurate the Netaji Sanskruti Bhawan and an exhibition on the freedom fighter organised by the Ministry of Culture at the interpretation centre of the Netaji Memorial.

The Vice-President is likely to address the gathering at around 11.30 am. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj are also scheduled attended the programme in which the INA freedom fighters and their family members will be honoured.

The V-P is likely to return to Bhubaneswar and have lunch at the Lok Bhavan here before leaving for Kolkata in the afternoon. Chief secretary Anu Garg on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparedness for the V-P’s visit and asked officials to ensure it goes smoothly.