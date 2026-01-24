Bhubaneswar's AIPH University ties up with Apollo Academy for allied health courses

BHUBANESWAR: The AIPH University, Bhubaneswar, has tied-up with Apollo Healthcare Academy to jointly offer bachelor’s programmes in allied health sciences. The initiative will help address the growing shortage of skilled allied healthcare professionals.

The programmes will focus on high-demand specialisations including anaesthesia and operation theatre technology, medical laboratory technology, critical care technology and other allied health disciplines critical to modern healthcare systems.

Designed in alignment with the guidelines of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professionals (NCAHP), the curriculum will ensure regulatory compliance, national credibility and global recognition.

Vice-chancellor of AIPH University Usha Agarwal said,”This initiative aims to bridge that gap by producing graduates who are competent, confident and job-ready. We aim to nurture graduates who will make an immediate and lasting impact on society.”

CEO of Apollo Knowledge Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran said the partnership will empower students with the confidence, exposure and skill set required to thrive not only in India but also across global healthcare systems. Students will get placement assistance through Apollo Hospitals and its partner healthcare networks, he added.